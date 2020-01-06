Rochester man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill family members

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a man who was allegedly drunk and threatening to kill two kids and a woman has resulted in a terroristic threats charge.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said David Chhem, 49, was arrested Saturday after a 911 call from a teen in the 700 block of 55th St. NE.
Authorities said the man allegedly threatened to kill two kids, ages 14 and 11, and a 49-year-old female in the house.
