Rochester man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a security guard

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 33-year-old man is facing a pair of felony charges after he allegedly threatened to kill a security guard.

Officers responded to Meadow Park Apartments at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after the guard saw a group of people smoking and drinking in the laundry room.

Police said when they refused to leave, Abdinajib Warsame, of Rochester, pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the security guard.

The security guard then pepper-sprayed him before police arrived.

Warsame is facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats.