Rochester man arrested for allegedly threatening gun violence

Stephen Phury, a 32-year-old Rochester man, is facing a terroristic threat charge for allegedly threatening to shoot someone.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 11:06 AM

Police said the situation began at 6:20 p.m. to the 3500 block of 22nd Ave. NW after a 23-year-old woman said she was threatened and being followed.

Police said the situation began at 6:20 p.m. to the 3500 block of 22nd Ave. NW after a 23-year-old woman said she was threatened and being followed.

She also said she was the victim of a domestic assault earlier in the day.

The suspect in the alleged assault, a 25-year-old male, is believed to be the victim’s boyfriend and. The incident continued at a residence in the 1700 block of 18th Av. NW.

Officers said the victim went to that residence and an argument ensued. That’s when Phury, who was parked nearby in a red pickup, came out with a handgun and threatened to shoot.

“Why do you think I have one,” he allegedly said.

When Phury came out with the gun, everyone ran inside and drove off, authorities said.

He was located 11:40 p.m. at 1327 3rd Ave. SW and denied pulling a gun.

The alleged domestic abuse suspect has not been located.

