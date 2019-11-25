ROCHESTER, Minn. - Stephen Phury, a 32-year-old Rochester man, is facing a terroristic threat charge for allegedly threatening to shoot someone.
Police said the situation began at 6:20 p.m. to the 3500 block of 22nd Ave. NW after a 23-year-old woman said she was threatened and being followed.
She also said she was the victim of a domestic assault earlier in the day.
The suspect in the alleged assault, a 25-year-old male, is believed to be the victim’s boyfriend and. The incident continued at a residence in the 1700 block of 18th Av. NW.
Officers said the victim went to that residence and an argument ensued. That’s when Phury, who was parked nearby in a red pickup, came out with a handgun and threatened to shoot.
“Why do you think I have one,” he allegedly said.
When Phury came out with the gun, everyone ran inside and drove off, authorities said.
He was located 11:40 p.m. at 1327 3rd Ave. SW and denied pulling a gun.
The alleged domestic abuse suspect has not been located.
Related Content
- Rochester man arrested for allegedly threatening gun violence
- Mason City man arrested for allegedly threatening law enforcement
- Rochester police: Man arrested after allegedly threatening sexual assault against woman doing yard work
- Rochester police: Man arrested after allegedly shooting person 4 times, threatening and fleeing law enforcement
- Man arrested in Rochester for allegedly pointing gun at mother, son
- Mason City man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman
- Man arrested for allegedly punching girlfriend at Rochester bar
- Man arrested after threatening incidents reported in Rochester
- Police: Rochester man who went to collect $30 allegedly threatened with knife
- People in Rochester 'Wear Orange' to end gun violence