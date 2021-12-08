Rochester man arrested for allegedly stealing truck that was being used to clear snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police arrested one person and are seeking another in connection to a vehicle theft Tuesday night at a Holiday gas station.

Police said a crew was removing snow at 7:31 p.m. from the lot when a 31-year-old victim got out of the truck to lay salt on the road.

After he exited, two males jumped in the truck and took off.

The truck was spotted at 8:17 at Silver Lake and 10th St. NE. before it sped away from authorities a short time later. After hitting a curb on 3rd Ave. and Civic Center Dr., the suspects were witnessed walking on a nearby trail.

One person, Tyrone Land, 30, of Rochester, was located and is facing charges of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft, first-degree damage to property and reckless driving.