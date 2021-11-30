Rochester man arrested for Wisconsin home invasion and chase

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wisconsin – A Rochester man is accused of trying to break into a western Wisconsin home and then leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call Saturday night about a man violating a restraining order. The caller indicated there were threats of arson and possible explosive devices. The Sheriff’s Office says while the 911 call was taking place, Jeremy Scott Martin, 36 of Rochester, tried to force his way into the home.

Investigators say the homeowner fired a handgun and Martin left. After deputies arrived at the scene, they spotted a suspicious vehicle driving away. The vehicle would not stop for deputies and a chase hitting speeds of over 90 miles per hour began. The vehicle drove into Minnesota and was stopped after a tire deflation device was successfully used by the Winona Police Department.

Winona police say they arrested the driver, Jeremy Martin, as he tried to run away. Martin was booked into the Winona County Jail for transfer back to Trempealeau County.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Winona Police Department, Trempealeau County ERT, and Galesville Fire Department assisted with this incident.