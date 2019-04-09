Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester man arrested, booked and released twice in around 13 hours

Alleged incidents began Monday when a man was accused of stealing a purse and hiding in a church.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 11:21 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man was arrested, booked and released twice in about a 13-hour span Monday into early Tuesday.

Justin Keltner, 40, was initially arrested in the 400 block of 6th St. SW after he was seen running from a woman’s car with a purse in his hands.

A witness saw the suspect run into the nearly Christ United Methodist Church. Keltner was found hiding in the corner of a meeting room and was cited for theft from a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with a motor vehicle.

After being booked and released, an employee at Fresh Thyme grocery store said she had left her phone and wallet in a podium in the store and returned to find the items missing at around 9:30 p.m.

Officers viewed the surveillance and recognized Keltner.
At 2:44 a.m., an officer was doing a walkthrough in Walmart south and found Keltner. He was found to have around $2,900 in cash and a backpack was found in the store that he was seen carrying in the Fresh Thyme video footage.

The backpack contained his ID, a stolen cell phone and possible other stolen items. He was arrested, booked and released again early Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking a messy winter storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain and Snow This Week

Image

Fireworks ordinance latest

Image

Former L.A. Sheriff talks policing in Mason City

Image

$3.5 million request for flooded roadway

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Image

Continuing coverage: Affordable housing in the Med City

Image

Tracking A Great Monday Night & A Wicked Winter Storm

Image

New Solar Project

Image

Case of TB Confirmed

Image

Bill to Raise Tobacco Purchase Age

Community Events