Rochester man arrested, booked and released twice in around 13 hours

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man was arrested, booked and released twice in about a 13-hour span Monday into early Tuesday.
Justin Keltner, 40, was initially arrested in the 400 block of 6th St. SW after he was seen running from a woman’s car with a purse in his hands.
A witness saw the suspect run into the nearly Christ United Methodist Church. Keltner was found hiding in the corner of a meeting room and was cited for theft from a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with a motor vehicle.
After being booked and released, an employee at Fresh Thyme grocery store said she had left her phone and wallet in a podium in the store and returned to find the items missing at around 9:30 p.m.
Officers viewed the surveillance and recognized Keltner.
At 2:44 a.m., an officer was doing a walkthrough in Walmart south and found Keltner. He was found to have around $2,900 in cash and a backpack was found in the store that he was seen carrying in the Fresh Thyme video footage.
The backpack contained his ID, a stolen cell phone and possible other stolen items. He was arrested, booked and released again early Tuesday.
