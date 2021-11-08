Rochester man arrested as southern Minnesota chase leads to field fire

SMITH’S MILL, Minn. – A Rochester man is arrested after a nearly 100 mile per hour chase in Blue Earth County.

Deputies were called to a home near the intersection of Highway 14 and 626th Avenue around 2 pm Monday. A resident reported seeing a white Chevrolet Tahoe pull onto his property and drive behind a shed. A deputy arrived and says the Tahoe sped away from harvested cornfields.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a check of the Tahoe’s license plate found it was reported stolen in Jordan. Law enforcement says a pursuit nearing 100 mph started east on Highway 14, exited near Janesville, and then north on Waseca County Road 18/West Elysian Lake Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Tahoe became stuck driving through fields again in the area of West Elysian Lake Road and 425th Avenue in Waseca County. The driver, Donovan Tomas Egilsson, 24 of Rochester, was taken into custody.

Authorities say the Tahoe started on fire and the flames spread in the field. Multiple law enforcement agencies and several fire departments worked together to contain the flames. No one was injured in this incident.

Egilsson is facing multiple charges including fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.