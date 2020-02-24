ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 45-year-old man is facing burglary charges after he was allegedly found in a neighbor's apartment.
Kurtis Moose was arrested Saturday in the 700 block of 10th Ave. SE when a woman woke up to Moose walking out of her son's bedroom (the son wasn't home at the time).
Police said Moose threw a shoe rack at the victim and walked out.
The two have had previous run-ins as police said the victim called the landlord a month ago about the suspect.
Related Content
- Rochester man arrested after police said he was found in nearby apartment
- Kitchen fire in Rochester apartment
- Superintendents of nearby districts become the students
- Rochester man arrested, found with heroin in underwear
- Rochester man arrested after being found with cocaine
- Rochester police: 2 dead bodies found in apartment not considered suspicious
- Police: Man with 10-inch knife found near Rochester playground
- Police: Gun threat at Rochester apartment complex under investigation
- Police: Meth found inside Rochester woman
- Police: Rochester man, 19, arrested after being found in bed with 14-year-old girl
Scroll for more content...