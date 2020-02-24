Clear

Rochester man arrested after police said he was found in nearby apartment

A 45-year-old man is facing burglary charges after he was allegedly found in a neighbor's apartment.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 1:46 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 45-year-old man is facing burglary charges after he was allegedly found in a neighbor's apartment.

Kurtis Moose was arrested Saturday in the 700 block of 10th Ave. SE when a woman woke up to Moose walking out of her son's bedroom (the son wasn't home at the time).

Police said Moose threw a shoe rack at the victim and walked out.

The two have had previous run-ins as police said the victim called the landlord a month ago about the suspect. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Another mild Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC New Resource Center

Image

RST awarded $750,000 grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking another (mostly) dry week

Image

Sean weather 2/23

Image

Ice carousel in Dodge Center

Image

'Building the Way' for women int the workforce

Image

Osage welcomes home state champions

Image

Welcome to the world of wrestling

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Community Events