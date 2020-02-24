Rochester man arrested after police said he was found in nearby apartment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 45-year-old man is facing burglary charges after he was allegedly found in a neighbor's apartment.

Kurtis Moose was arrested Saturday in the 700 block of 10th Ave. SE when a woman woke up to Moose walking out of her son's bedroom (the son wasn't home at the time).

Police said Moose threw a shoe rack at the victim and walked out.

The two have had previous run-ins as police said the victim called the landlord a month ago about the suspect.