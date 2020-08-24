Rochester man arrested after not adhering to deputy's commands

OLMSTED COUNTY, Iowa – An attempted traffic stop Saturday ended with multiple charges after a man drove home after a deputy tried to pull him over.

It happened Saturday at 1:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of Century Hills Dr. NE.

The driver, 24-year-old Scott Mullenbach, of Rochester, drove into a neighborhood and attempted to go into a residence.

A deputy could tell Mullenbach was under the influence and stopped him from going inside.

He’s facing charges of 2nd-degree DWI, 2nd-degree refusal to test, obstructing the legal process, driving after revocation and speeding.