Rochester man arrested after months-long drug investigation

Mason Zill

Man is facing around a dozen drug charges, including selling drugs in a school zone.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 11:00 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A months-long investigation has resulted in around a dozen drug charges against a 31-year-old Rochester man who is accused of selling drugs in a school zone.

Mason Zill was taken into custody on Friday at 1858 24th St. NW.

Zill is accused of selling cocaine and marijuana vape cartridges.

He’s facing two counts of first-degree sales of a controlled substance, four counts of second-degree sales in a school zone, one count of controlled substance possession, four counts of third-degree possession in a school zone and one count of fourth-degree sales of marijuana in a school zone.

