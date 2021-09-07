Rochester man arrested after he was found sleeping in back seat of couple's vehicle

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Moments after a husband picked up his wife, the two noticed a man sleeping in the backseat of their vehicle before he was arrested.

Nathan Koball, 30, was arrested Monday after authorities were called to Kwik Trip in Stewartville.

Deputies arrived and woke up the man in the vehicle, who they believe was there from the night before.

Three empty hypodermic needles and one fully loaded needle was located with meth inside.

He's facing charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband into a correctional facility, possession of hypodermic needles and tampering with a motor vehicle.