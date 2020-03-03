Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: Rochester man arrested after fleeing officers in vehicle, on foot

Abbas Mohamed/Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

What began as a simple traffic stop late Monday night resulted in a man fleeing police before he was arrested.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 10:32 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What began as a simple traffic stop late Monday night resulted in a man fleeing police before he was arrested.

Officers were in the 900 block of 2nd St. SW when they passed a car without a rear license plate. When officers started to follow, the car began turning down multiple streets. 

The car went through red lights and a stop sign before officers attempted to stop the vehicle on 4th St.

Shortly after, the car was found parked and a driver was witnessed getting into the trunk. The man took off on foot before he was detained.

The man, 29-year-old Abbas Mohamed, of Rochester, gave a fake name and marijuana was found in the trunk.

He's facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, giving a false name to police and failing to stop for a red light and stop sign.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
A busy Super Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Presidential Primary today

Image

Scooters possibly making returning to Rochester

Image

What voting will decide today

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Precipitation is back in the forecast

Image

Monday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Sean Weather 3/2 2

Image

NIACC bond vote tomorrow

Image

Economic boom in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Adding more bike lanes to Rochester

Community Events