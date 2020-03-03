Police: Rochester man arrested after fleeing officers in vehicle, on foot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What began as a simple traffic stop late Monday night resulted in a man fleeing police before he was arrested.

Officers were in the 900 block of 2nd St. SW when they passed a car without a rear license plate. When officers started to follow, the car began turning down multiple streets.

The car went through red lights and a stop sign before officers attempted to stop the vehicle on 4th St.

Shortly after, the car was found parked and a driver was witnessed getting into the trunk. The man took off on foot before he was detained.

The man, 29-year-old Abbas Mohamed, of Rochester, gave a fake name and marijuana was found in the trunk.

He's facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, giving a false name to police and failing to stop for a red light and stop sign.