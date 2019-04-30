Rochester man arrested after deadly Goodhue County crash

RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester man is accused of criminal vehicular homicide after a weekend crash in Goodhue County.
Dustin Lee Hicks, 34, is being held in the Goodhue County Jail on $50,000 bond. He was arrested at the early Saturday morning scene of the crash in the 29000 block of County 6 Boulevard near Red Wing.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says Hicks was driving when he rolled his vehicle, killing his passenger, Krista Koblitz, 34 of Rochester.
Authorities say the crash happened around 1 am Saturday. Jail records state Hicks is also being charged with 3rd degree DWI.
