Rochester man arrested after crashing into parked cars

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trying to avoid a traffic stop gets a driver in more hot water.

Devin Garrison, 27 of Rochester, has been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 4th degree DWI, and reckless driving.

A police officer says Garrison was driving outside the lane and tried to pull him over around 7 pm Wednesday. Garrison allegedly refused to stop, passed another vehicle on the fight when entering Silver Lake Park and hit a parked car. Police say Garrison hit another parked car as he tried to drive away and then stopped but as an officer was walking up to his vehicle, Garrison backed up and hit the same vehicle again.

Garrison was arrested and police say a breath test at the jail found his blood alcohol level was .06.

According to officers, Garrison said was nervous because he just got off parole, tried to find a safe place to pull over and then panicked when he hit the parked vehicles. Garrison also allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol on his lunch break.