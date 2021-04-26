Rochester man arrested after being tased, headbutting officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 43-year-old Rochester man was arrested for allegedly headbutting a police officer following a domestic situation.

Damon Russell is facing charges of fourth-degree assault on a police officer, domestic assault and obstructing the legal process in connection to a situation Saturday.

Police said a 41-year-old victim was at Costco with her boyfriend when they got into an argument. She left the scene before Russell located her and got out of a vehicle with a baseball bat.

The victim's son arrived to pick her up and the two left the scene as the man tried to hit the car with a baseball bat.

Russell was stopped near 11th Ave. and Civic Center Dr. where he resisted arrested. A Taser was deployed but had no impact and Russell then headbutted a 53-year-old officer before he was taken into custody.