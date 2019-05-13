Clear

Rochester man arrested after being found with cocaine

A man recognized by authorities for having an apprehension order against him found himself in more trouble when police say he was found with cocaine.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 3:02 PM

Gasim Dimbiti, 27, of Rochester, is facing a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was found with 6.27 grams of cocaine, police said.

It happened in the 200 block of 1st Ave. SW.

Tracking plenty of sun and much warmer temps!
