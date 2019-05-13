Rochester man arrested after being found with cocaine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man recognized by authorities for having an apprehension order against him found himself in more trouble when police say he was found with cocaine.

Gasim Dimbiti, 27, of Rochester, is facing a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was found with 6.27 grams of cocaine, police said.

It happened in the 200 block of 1st Ave. SW.