Rochester man arrested after assault on officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 24-year-old Rochester man is facing a litany of charges after he had to be wrestled to the ground by police.

It happened Sunday at 1:34 p.m. at the Valhalla Apartments when a man began yelling at a couple in the parking lot.

The couple thought he had a gun, and Spencer Tlougan, 24, was located in the 1900 block of Viking Dr. a short time later.

Police said the man was agitated and kicked and spit on officers before he was wrestled to the ground.

He was wearing a police-style belt with a collapsible baton and had a can of mace.

He's facing two counts of fourth-degree assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and damage to property.