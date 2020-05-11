Rochester man arrested after allegedly taking swing at Hy-Vee employee

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man upset at a Hy-Vee manager was arrested Saturday after he allegedly removed the protective plexiglass and took a swing at the employee.
Gabriel John, 51, of Rochester, also allegedly pushed and kicked officers after they arrived at the location at 1315 6th St. NW.
John was found to have a large knife and hammer in his waistband and is facing charges of fourth-degree assault of an officer, disorderly conduct and obstruction of the legal process.
When John attempted to punch the employee but missed, police said. He was upset about a purchase he made earlier in the month.
