Rochester man arrested after Monday night pursuit

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Monday night chase ends in Silver Lake Park and lands a Rochester man in jail.

Marcus Martin Jr., 24, is charged with fleeing a peace officer and a long list of traffic violations.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 PM Monday a deputy was driving north on Highway 57 near 37th Street when a vehicle approached from behind at a high rate of speed and took the 37th Street exit. The deputy pursued the vehicle down East River Road and into Silver Lake Park where the vehicle went off the road.

The pursuit was called off but a description of the driver was issued and Martin, who matched the description, was picked up around 11:40 pm near 14th Street and 12th Avenue. Law enforcement says he had the keys to the suspect vehicle in his pocket.