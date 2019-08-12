Clear

Rochester man and woman now facing federal child porn charges

Adam Reitz (left) and Shahla Thompson Adam Reitz (left) and Shahla Thompson

Arrested in Olmsted County in July 2018.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester duo are now facing federal child pornography charges.

Adam Lee Reitz, 29, and Shahla Marie Thompson, 26, were arrested in July 2018 in Olmsted County and accused of six felonies related to the creation and distribution of child porn. Authorities say they abused a child under the age of 10, resulting in the victim taking methamphetamine.

Reitz and Thompson have now been charged in U.S. District Court in Minnesota. Reitz is charged with production and distribution of child porn while Thompson is charged with production and receipt of child porn. Federal prosecutors say the crimes happened in August 2017 and March 2018. A trial is scheduled to begin on October 15.

Three of the state charges against Reitz and Thompson were dismissed in January. Reitz has pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County to 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and child endangerment. No trial date has been set. Thompson has not entered a plea to aiding and abetting 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and child endangerment.

