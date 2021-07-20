Rochester man allegedly caught with 1 1/2 pounds of pot pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man authorities say was caught with 1 ½ pounds of marijuana is pleading not guilty.

Abdirahman Yasin Mohamed, 25 of Rochester, was arrested on June 14 and charged with violating a no-contact order and fifth-degree drug possession. He was already wanted on other felony warrants and was picked up after a traffic stop at the Holiday Gas Station on 2nd Street.

Sheriff’s deputies say Mohamed was found in the backseat of a vehicle and around 1 ½ pounds of marijuana, edibles, and other drug items were also found.

No trial date has been set in this case