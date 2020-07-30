Rochester man accused of trying to burglarize pair of residences

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 66-year-old man is facing burglary and trespassing charges after police said he attempted to enter multiple locations.

Police were called for a suspicious person Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of 3rd St. SE.

The woman said Cordell Young knocked on her door and attempted to get in but the door was locked.

When officers arrived, a 35-year-old man who lives in the 300 block of 7th Ave. SE said Young was just in his house.

When asked what he was doing, Young told the man he was looking for junk.

Young admitted to being inside the duplex but denied taking anything.

He’s facing charges of second-degree burglary and trespassing.