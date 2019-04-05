Clear
Rochester man accused of stealing vehicle, money from residence

Shoua Yang

A 35-year-old is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree burglary despite saying it was a misunderstanding.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 2:53 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree burglary despite saying it was a misunderstanding.
Shoua Yang, was arrested after a burglary report Thursday in the 5900 block of Lloyd St. NW.
The resident had gone on vacation and returned to find the house had been occupied and $300 in change and small bills was taken from piggy banks.
At 2:57 p.m. Thursday, there was a report the suspect was at the residence. Yang said it was cold out and needed a place to stay. He said he took the money with the intention to replace it after going to the casino or using his tax return to replace it.

Tracking isolated showers tonight and possible storms for the weekend.
