Rochester man accused of stealing vehicle, money from residence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree burglary despite saying it was a misunderstanding.
Shoua Yang, was arrested after a burglary report Thursday in the 5900 block of Lloyd St. NW.
The resident had gone on vacation and returned to find the house had been occupied and $300 in change and small bills was taken from piggy banks.
At 2:57 p.m. Thursday, there was a report the suspect was at the residence. Yang said it was cold out and needed a place to stay. He said he took the money with the intention to replace it after going to the casino or using his tax return to replace it.
