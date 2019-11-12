Clear

Rochester man accused of stealing a car

Shanden Ristau
Police say vehicle was left running while driver went to buy a newspaper.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 12:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say another criminal took advantage of someone leaving their car running.

Shanden Ristau, 28 of Rochester, is facing a motor vehicle theft charge. Law enforcement says an 85-year-old man left his car running at the Holiday gas station at North Broadway Avenue and 7th Street while he went inside to buy a newspaper at around 4:18 am Monday.

Rochester police say Ristau drove off with the vehicle while the man was inside. The stolen vehicle was seen in the 400 block of 7th Street NW in an alley between houses, tracked east on 7th Street and then south on 4th Avenue before it was pulled over and Ristau was arrested.

