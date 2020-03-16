Clear
BREAKING NEWS Major closures to go into effect for restaurants, bars in Minnesota (with press conference video) Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester man accused of sex assault, indecent exposure is sentenced

Patrick Terrell
Patrick Terrell

Gets jail time and probation in plea deal.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 5:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested first for allegedly showing his penis and then again for sexual assault is sentenced.

Patrick Alfonso Terrell Jr., 24 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 4th degree criminal sexual conduct and was ordered Monday to spend 42 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. Terrell must also do 75 hours of community work service.

Terrell was arrested on December 23, 2019, after he allegedly exposed himself to a 17-year-old female at Rochester Community and Technical College. Counts of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct for that were dismissed.

Rochester police say Terrell then attacked a woman on October 31, 2019, throwing her down and trying to take off her clothes until she got a knife to defend herself. He was charged with 3rd degree attempted criminal sexual conduct but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Terrell received a stay of imposition, which means if he successfully completes his probation, this felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Rain and snow return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Working from Home to Avoid Coronavirus

Image

Child Care Centers Deal with COVID-19

Image

Stock Market Plunges Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image

Blessing Boxes

Image

Interview with Osterholm

Image

Talking to Seniors about Coronavirus

Image

Number of Cases in MN

Image

Meals For Kids

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Community Events