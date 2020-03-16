Rochester man accused of sex assault, indecent exposure is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested first for allegedly showing his penis and then again for sexual assault is sentenced.

Patrick Alfonso Terrell Jr., 24 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 4th degree criminal sexual conduct and was ordered Monday to spend 42 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. Terrell must also do 75 hours of community work service.

Terrell was arrested on December 23, 2019, after he allegedly exposed himself to a 17-year-old female at Rochester Community and Technical College. Counts of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct for that were dismissed.

Rochester police say Terrell then attacked a woman on October 31, 2019, throwing her down and trying to take off her clothes until she got a knife to defend herself. He was charged with 3rd degree attempted criminal sexual conduct but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Terrell received a stay of imposition, which means if he successfully completes his probation, this felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.