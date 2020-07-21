Rochester man accused of selling cocaine

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Months of investigation ended Monday with the drug arrest of a Rochester man.

The Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team took Athai Muon, 21, into custody around noon after authorities say they found Muon at a home in the 2000 block of Peregrine Lane NW Stewartville with .83 grams of cocaine.

Law enforcement says it conducted two “controlled buys” of cocaine from Muon previously, once in December 2019 for 14.14 grams and once in February for 5.95 grams.

Muon is facing charges 1st degree sale of cocaine, 3rd degree possession of cocaine, and 5th degree drug possession.