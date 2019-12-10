Rochester man accused of random stabbing ruled incompetent to stand trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a September burglary and an October stabbing has been ruled not competent to stand trial.

Rochester police say David Galvan, 28 of Rochester, has been arrested 26 times in the past two years. These most recent crimes started on September 21 when Galvan was accused of kicking in the back door of a home in the 1200 block of 8 ½ Street SE. Officers said Galvan barricaded himself inside a bedroom before eventually surrendering.

He was next charged with stabbing a random woman on October 8 when she was walking with some children back to school from a park in the area of 18th Avenue SW and Folwell Drive SW. Police say the woman protected the children when Galvan approached and stabbed her in the back. She was still able to walk and assist police when they arrived at the scene.

Charges of 1st degree burglary, 1st degree damage to property, 4th degree damage to property, and 2nd degree assault have not been dismissed but his prosecution cannot more forward as long as Galvan is considered incompetent by the court.