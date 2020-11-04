Rochester man accused of murder threat over alleged affair pleads guilty

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of a murder threat over his common law wife is pleading guilty.

Ricardo Jaime Rivera, 48 of Rochester, was arrested on March 9 after an incident in the 2100 block of Cardinal Lane NW in Stewartville. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Rivera kicked in the front door of a home and threatened a 43-year-old man with a small knife.

Investigators say Rivera believed the man was having an affair with the woman Rivera has had two children with and been with for 16 years. Court documents state Rivera threatened them both, saying things like “I’ll effing kill you.”

He entered guilty pleas Wednesday to two counts of threats of violence. Rivera’s sentencing is set for December 23.