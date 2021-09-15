Rochester man accused of murder also charged in 2017 for attempted murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County District Attorney’s office is proving more information about a Rochester man accused of murder in northwestern Minnesota.

Idris Haji-Mohamed, 26, is facing a charge of second-degree murder. It comes five years after he was arrested in Rochester and charged with attempted murder.

Court documents show Haji-Mohamed showed an ID at a gas station in Moorhead to buy cigarettes just prior to the murder and dropped his wallet on the ground while he was running away after shooting the victim.

County Attorney Mark Ostrem explained, “The suspect, Mr. Hadji-Mohamed, went into a convenience store, purchased some cigarettes, and had to provide his identification. That identification was observed by the clerk, it matched to that person in front of him or her, and then that identification was found at the scene of the shooting.”

Documents go on to say Haji-Mohamed followed the victim’s vehicle before he got out and started chasing him while shooting a 9mm pistol.

He shot the victim five more times from point-blank range.

Haji-Mohamed was arrested in 2017 in Rochester and charged with attempted murder. The case ended in a plea deal where he was sentenced to one year in jail.

Ostrem says the reason for the lighter sentence was likely due to the fact there were several more people involved at the time and it was a chaotic scene.

Ostrem says this case has more concrete evidence connecting Haji-Mohamed to the shooting.

He explained, “I would expect the outcome to be significantly different than what we had here based on what we've seen. Again, very, very strong identification and that was a huge deficit in our case here.”

Regarding the case in 2017 Ostrem says it was ultimately determined Haji-Mohamed may have been more of a victim in the case than a suspect.