Rochester man accused of looting, burning Minneapolis pawn shop

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A federal criminal complaint accuses of Rochester man of looting and setting fire to a Twin Cities pawn shop.

The complaint in Minnesota federal court on Thursday alleges that Montez Terriel Lee Jr., 25 of Rochester, “maliciously damaged and destroyed by means of fire and explosive materials the Max It Pawn Shop” on East Lake Street in Minneapolis on May 28, in the unrest following the death of George Floyd.



Montez Lee Jr. Montez Lee Jr.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) says it received three videos from an anonymous source on Monday of the pawn shop being looted and set on fire. ATF says a masked individual in the video who is heard being referred to as “Tez” has been identified as Montez Lee. The video allegedly shows Lee pouring liquid from a metal container throughout the pawn shop, which is then seen on fire.

AFT says the Rochester Police Intelligence Unit helped identify Lee as the masked man in the video and that tattoos seen on the man match ones belonging to Lee.

To see the full complaint against Lee, click here.