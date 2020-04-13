Clear
Rochester man accused of knife threat is ruled incompetent

Police say assault happened in May 2019.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 4:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of chasing after someone and threatening them with a knife is found not competent to stand trial.

Gene Johnson, 50 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault for an incident on May 2, 2019. Authorities say the victim went to see Johnson at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of 8 ½ Street SE and that’s when Johnson chased after him, claiming the victim owed him money.

This case has been delayed twice by Johnson failing to appear for scheduled court hearings.

