Clear

Rochester man accused of knife-point robbery

Phillip Kuch

A Rochester man is facing a litany of charges after allegedly robbing a man at knife-point and slashing tires on a vehicle.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 10:08 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man is facing a litany of charges after allegedly robbing a man at knife-point and slashing tires on a vehicle.

Phillip Kuch, 34, is facing charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, violation of order for protection and fourth-degree damage to property.

Police were called Sunday near the Rochester Public Library after a report that a 29-year-old had the tires on a vehicle slashed.

Kuch allegedly punched the passenger side window with a knife as well. At 2:40 p.m., a man at the front desk of the Grand Khaler Hotel said he was robbed by a bald, Asian man near the Calgary Church.

The victim said a man later identified as Kuch held a knife to the stomach area and said, “I told you I was going to get you.”

Kuch is accused of taking a large plastic bag with a bank card and cell phone before walking away. He was arrested at 9:30 p.m. on the sixth floor of the 1st St. ramp.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Near normal temperatures returning for the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa women ready for a bucket list adventure

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Ready for a warm up? Temps could reach 50 this week!

Image

Driver shares story of assisting at crash

Image

Weather forecast 11/17

Image

Operation Christmas Child helps get gifts to people in need by filling shoe boxes

Image

RFD: Remember ice is never 100% safe

Image

Auto shops busy with last minute rush for winter tires

Image

Indoor farmers market during winter months

Image

Sewing stockings for charity

Community Events