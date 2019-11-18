Rochester man accused of knife-point robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man is facing a litany of charges after allegedly robbing a man at knife-point and slashing tires on a vehicle.

Phillip Kuch, 34, is facing charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, violation of order for protection and fourth-degree damage to property.

Police were called Sunday near the Rochester Public Library after a report that a 29-year-old had the tires on a vehicle slashed.

Kuch allegedly punched the passenger side window with a knife as well. At 2:40 p.m., a man at the front desk of the Grand Khaler Hotel said he was robbed by a bald, Asian man near the Calgary Church.

The victim said a man later identified as Kuch held a knife to the stomach area and said, “I told you I was going to get you.”

Kuch is accused of taking a large plastic bag with a bank card and cell phone before walking away. He was arrested at 9:30 p.m. on the sixth floor of the 1st St. ramp.