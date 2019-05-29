Rochester man accused of harassment in Ames

AMES, Iowa – A southeast Minnesota man is facing multiple harassment charges for a string of notes left around the city of Ames.

David J. Cheney, 39 of Rochester, MN, was arrested Wednesday and charged with seven counts of 3rd degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor.

The Ames Police Department says it received several reports Tuesday evening of suspicious notes left on vehicles at different businesses. The notes were apparently targeted at specific individuals as victims say they included physical descriptions and descriptions of clothing as well as explicit sexual content.

Around 12:30 pm Wednesday, Ames police say they got a report of a note left on a vehicle in the Target parking lot and further investigation led to the Cheney’s arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ames Police Department.