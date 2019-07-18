Rochester man accused of gun threat pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening another man with a gun is pleading not guilty.

Esteban Bernable Aparicio, 24 of Rochester, is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit. He was arrested on May 5 after Rochester police say Aparicio confronted a 25-year-old over an alleged break-in. Officers say they were able to locate Aparicio after the incident because he was wearing a Domino’s uniform and was found at a nearby store.

Court documents state a pistol was found in the trunk of Aparicio’s car. A trial is scheduled to begin on November 18.