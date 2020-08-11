Rochester man accused of drunken collision Monday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One man is facing charges after police say he tried to run away from a car crash Monday night.

Rochester officers were called to the intersection of 12th Street SW and Memorial Parkway SW around 11:35 pm. When they arrived at the scene, witnesses pointed at a man in a car who when took off. Police say they were able to catch Gregorio Cruz, 24 of Rochester, and found he was highly intoxicated and uncooperative with officers.

Police say Cruz drove through a red light, turned into the eastbound lane of 12th Street, and collided with another vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man from Emmons. Officers say the other driver complained of rib pain but declined medical treatment.

Cruz is facing a charge of 2nd degree DWI.