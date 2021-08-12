Rochester man accused of child sex abuse takes a plea deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of sexually abusing a minor is pleading guilty.

Avelino Cruz Munoz, 46 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to second degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in December 2020 and charged with two counts of first-degree and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for alleged sex abuse that happened over the course of several years.

Investigators say the victim was underage at the time of the abuse.

Cruz Munoz is set to be sentenced on October 14.