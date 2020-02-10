Rochester man accused of cell phone store theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been jailed for stealing a bunch of cell phone boxes.
Rochester police say Terrell Payton, 33, went to the AT&T stores on 41st Street NW on Friday and applied for a cell phone. Officers say Payton submitted his information and was denied.
He’s accused of stealing a set of keys from the business and later returning around 11:30 pm to steal cell phone boxes that only had chargers and headphones in them.
Investigators say there is security video of Payton applying for a phone, video of him returning, and video of him leaving in his car. Police say the cell phone boxes were found in Payton’s home.
He’s facing charged of 3rd degree burglary and misdemeanor theft.
