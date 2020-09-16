Rochester man accused of burglarizing home of 99-year-old grandfather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 34-year-old man is accused of burglarizing the home of his 99-year-old grandfather.

Police said the victim called police Tuesday at 10:49 a.m. from the 1500 block of 10th Ave. SE when he awoke to his grandson, 34-year-old Andrew Jones, in his home uninvited.

Jones used a ladder from the garage, cut the screen out of a window and got inside the residence.

Police said Jones left on foot with a bag of clothing, the victim's medication, his phone and his handgun.

Jones was located in the area and arrested him for burglary and possession of a pistol.