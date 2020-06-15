Rochester man accused of beating a woman with a busted chair

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is arrested after he allegedly beat a woman with a chair.

Derek Richey, 53 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault and domestic assault. Police say he contacted a 36-year-old woman on a dating app, met Saturday morning, then went shopping and bought some alcoholic beverages.

Investigators say when the two returned to Richey’s house 1000 block of 7th Ave SE, he got angry, broke a chair on the wall, and began hitting the woman with the chair on the head, legs, and arms. The victim was able to get the chair away from Richey and leave. She was taken to Olmsted Medical Center.

Police say Richey’s roommates stated they could hear him yelling and getting mad.