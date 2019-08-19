Rochester man accused of bar assault in Eyota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Rochester man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly breaking a man’s nose.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:20 p.m. Saturday at Green Door Bar in Eyota.
The 24-year-old male victim suffered a chipped tooth, fractured nose and was possibly knocked out after he was allegedly hit by 34-year-old Travis Spencer, of Rochester.
Spencer is facing a charge of third-degree felony assault.
