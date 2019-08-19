Clear

Rochester man accused of bar assault in Eyota

A 34-year-old Rochester man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly breaking a man’s nose.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 2:29 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Rochester man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly breaking a man’s nose.

The alleged incident occurred at 11:20 p.m. Saturday at Green Door Bar in Eyota.

The 24-year-old male victim suffered a chipped tooth, fractured nose and was possibly knocked out after he was allegedly hit by 34-year-old Travis Spencer, of Rochester.

Spencer is facing a charge of third-degree felony assault.

