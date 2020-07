ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 62-year-old Rochester man is in custody for criminal sexual conduct.

Paul Goldstein was arrested at his home in the 1100 block of Buckridge Dr. NE in Cascade Township.

Olmsted County began investigating the case July 1 and Goldstein was arrested a day later.

He’s facing charges of first-degree sexual conduct with a victim under 13 and two counts of indecent exposure to a victim under 16.