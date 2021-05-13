Rochester man, 60, arrested for stealing catalytic converters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 60-year-old Rochester man has been arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Olmsted County.

Keith Wilcox was arrested Wednesday morning after he was observed in a parking lot of Dahl Truck.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said he was observed leaving the location and attempted to flee from authorities before he complied.

A deputy saw five converters on the passenger seat and the tools to remove them. A search of his vehicle found a total of eight converters.

Three vehicles at Dahl Truck had converters stolen and one was in the process of having it cut off. The business suffered nearly $9,000 worth of damage.

Wilcox is facing charges of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary and theft tools, damage to property, driving after cancelation and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Authorities also said they received a call from a Countryside Mini Storage Wednesday about three RVs missing converters. The sheriff's office said they may be a match to those found in Wilcox's truck.