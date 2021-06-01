Rochester man, 46, accused of 1st-degree burglary, many other crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 46-year-old Rochester man is facing a charge of first-degree burglary and many other crimes in connection to a break-in and assault.

Police said it happened May 29 in the 1100 block of 2nd St. NW when a man, identified as Bryce Bjork, 46, of Rochester, allegedly broke into an apartment where his ex-girlfriend was staying.

The victim’s new boyfriend attempted to jump on Bjork’s back to prevent him from getting to his ex-girlfriend. The woman suffered some scratches during the scuffle.

Police said Bjork then went to his truck and began ramming the victim’s vehicle several times.

A police K-9 was used in a search shortly after but Bjork was not located until May 31 when an officer spotted him riding a bike.

He attempted to flee at that point before he crashed and was taken into custody.

He’s facing charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree damage to property, violating a no-contact order, domestic assault, hit and run and reckless driving.