Rochester man, 31, arrested for soliciting a child for sexual misconduct

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for soliciting a child for sexual misconduct.

Police said Danio Dorres waved an 11-year-old girl who was walking on a bike path over to him near 7th St. NE. He then grabbed her hand and began saying sexually explicit things to her, authorities said.

Witnesses in the area confronted the man, who then had his hand on the victim's leg.

When questioned by the witnesses, police said Dorres took off before he was located near Taco Bell on Broadway Ave.

Dorres was wanted out of Mower County for a probation violation. The victim was safely handed over to her parents.