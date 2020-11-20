Rochester man, 21, facing charges for shooting that took place around time of a homcide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges for a shooting that occurred just before a homicide.

Police said Jeremy Hatchett, 21, of Rochester, is facing charges of drive-by shooting, second-degree assault and possession of a pistol with a previous felony conviction.

The charges stem from a shooting Oct. 30 at the Enterprise rental center. The charges are not connected to the homicide but happened in the same time frame and near the homicide scene.

One person was killed in a shooting nearby Oct. 30 and police identified a suspect Thursday.

The other victim in that homicide case has been released from the hospital, police said Friday.