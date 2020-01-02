Rochester man, 21, accused of kidnapping, false imprisonment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing charges for kidnapping and false imprisonment after a woman was seen being carried out of a residence before an alleged assault.
Athai Muon is accused of taking a 20-year-old victim from an apartment at around 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of 18 ½ Ave. NW early Thursday morning.
Daniel Burt-Vasquez
Police said when they arrived they tried calling the victim’s phone and heard screaming. That’s when Muon allegedly threw her phone out the window so authorities couldn’t track it.
Muon then drove the victim to a woman’s house where the victim said she was assaulted.
At 3:25 a.m., officers made contact with Muon and 18-year-old Daniel Burt-Vasquez.
Burt-Vazquez was found with cocaine and is facing a drug charge while Muon is facing charges of domestic assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Muon was arrested two weeks ago after a vehicle crash where he allegedly had drugs hidden in his underwear.
