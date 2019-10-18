Clear
Rochester man, 20, facing DWI, hit and run charges

Police said Bile has two other DWIs in the past 10 years.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 9:49 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:05 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an apparent DWI and hit and run incident.

Sabir Bile, of Rochester, is facing charges of second-degree DWI, hit and run, driving without a valid license and speeding in connection to an incident early Thursday morning.

Police said a truck was parked in the driveway at 2847 Ashland Pl. NW when a car lost control, went through the grass and hit the parked car.

A witness noticed a man asleep in the driver’s seat of the crashed vehicle before he allegedly backed the car up before passing out again.

The homeowner whose car was hit was able to make contact with the suspect and get his insurance information before Bile allegedly fled the scene.

He was stopped a short time later in the 1700 block of 3rd Ave. SE. He blew a .09 at the jail. Police said Bile has two other DWIs in the past 10 years.

