Rochester man, 18, with history of stealing vehicles arrested again for same alleged crime

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 18-year-old who has been arrested at least five times for stealing vehicles is in more trouble for allegedly committing the same crime.

Police said at 2:58 a.m. Thursday, Robert Cleaves, of Rochester, was arrested for possession of stolen property, driving after revocation and reckless driving.

An officer was in the area of 37th St. NE when Cleaves passed him at high speeds.

Eventually, the officer spotted the vehicle at the Summit Square parking lot and saw the car driving without headlines.

Cleaved pulled down a dead-end road and was arrested. An 18-year-old female passenger in the car was not charged.