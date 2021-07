ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after police said he was caught in the act of a burglary.

Lawrence Johnson, 18, of Rochester, is facing charges of fourth-degree burglary and fourth-degree damage to property.

He was arrested at the Machine Shed at 11 2nd St. NE at 8:27 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers arrived and saw an entry door was forced open, and Johnson was arrested a short time later.

Surveillance video shows Johnson kicking the door to break in, police said.