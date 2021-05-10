Rochester man, 18, arrested for arson after fires set in apartment complex dryers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 18-year-old man is facing arson charges after police said he started a pair of fires at an apartment complex.

Lawrence Johnson, of Rochester, was arrested this weekend after two fires were reported at 897 16th Ave. NE. Both fires began when someone lit material on fire in a dryer.

Police said one was reported at 4:35 a.m. on Saturday and a few hours later at 1:21 p.m.

An investigation resulted in finding a subject trying to get into cars in the parking lot when he was approached by a group of people and may have been assaulted.

Police said Johnson, who lives a block away, went back to the apartment complex but he claimed he didn't start any fires.

He was placed under arrest for Johnson and had five lighters in his possession.